Template gallery

Getting started with Buildkite Pipelines will soon be easier than ever with a collection of starter pipelines.
We’re already working on templates for:
To get started, you’ll choose a template for your tech stack, add it to your account, and start building your project.
If you have a template you’d like to share with the community, check out the template repository to learn more and contribute.
A glimpse into some of the smaller features, fixes, and enhancements our engineering and product teams are constantly shipping.
|Fix
|Improve pipeline filter usability.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Support links to deeply-nested GitLab repositories.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve pipelines-schema JSON Schema.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Link to relevant job from GitHub commit statuses after retries.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve efficiency of build list data loading.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API build requests.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API job requests.
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Create build annotations using the REST API.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Hide info-level annotations from build failures tab.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve accuracy of pipeline build counts.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Consistently display rendered emoji from short codes in Clusters navigation sidebar.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Ability to alter concurrency limit dynamically for CancelBuildWorker.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Ensure a job only starts if it's assigned to the right agent.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve speed and efficiency of scheduled builds by processing them in parallel.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix local plugin with one path component.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|When a parent build is canceled, ensure trigger jobs with a block step are canceled.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Enhanced handling of NoSuchBucket errors like AccessDenied for Build Exports.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improved agent ping cycle to remove unintended latency.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix 404 issues when using read replicas.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Only script jobs should have timeout_in_minutes not trigger jobs.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix interpolating default values.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add step ID and signature to build API.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Invalidate the cache when reset so org can see quota changes immediately.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Use read replica for Builds API to reduce load on primate DB.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Rate limit each build to 1000 meta-data set calls per min.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Detect when tables are under heavy load.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Simplify our internal logging.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Enhance selected DB columns to use bigint (8 bytes -9223372036854775808 to +9223372036854775807).
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Update gem version.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Show banner on org locked page when in maintenance mode.
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Email customers with elastic stacks using go1.x runtime with deprecation notice.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Use service quotas for pipeline uploads.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Inform customers about the processing of webhooks during a maintenance window.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add audit logging for locking and unlocking of org.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Verify a job is assigned to the agent that is trying to run it.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Agent ping confirms job_id is present before doing anything.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Refresh links throughout Test Analytics to be more accessible.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|All Test Analytics links that occur within a table row to wrap the entire row.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Links in our stack trace logs are now fully clickable.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|REST API runs endpoint allows filtering by build_id.
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Our Test Analytics REST API endpoints are out of beta.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Make test#show build link take you to relevant step in your pipelines build page as per execution#show.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update error states across our Test Analytics tables to ensure consistency.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix a race condition leading to runs remaining in an unfinished state.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Revamp run and test execution metadata styles.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Make the hide spans experience better.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Load more spans more easily in `Span timeline` tab.
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Add Playwright support to test-collector-javascript.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Automatically update test suite slug name when renaming a suite.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Document how to solve rubygem conflicts with our collector.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix checkout of short commit hashes.
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix parsing pipelines that use a string as the skip key in a matrix adjustment.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Use alpine from ECR in all Docker builds.
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix typo in environment variable name for allowed-plugins.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Experiment with pty-raw avoiding LF→CRLF mapping by setting PTY to raw mode.
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix flaky TestLockFileRetriesAndTimesOut.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Parallelize artifact collection.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add log group headers and timestamps to job verification success and failure logs.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Use exponential backoff for retries.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Make byte quantities more readable.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Enhance the functionality of agent log streamers.
|Agent
|Fix
|Optimize routines by changing the order.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Use more efficient pattern matching when traversing.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Log warning about short vars on one line (rather than multiple).
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Use a timestamp field and a timeout check on each write to logs.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Reduce information in verification errors.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Enhance interpolation helpers.
|Agent