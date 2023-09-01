Template gallery

Getting started with Buildkite Pipelines will soon be easier than ever with a collection of starter pipelines.

We’re already working on templates for:

Node

Ruby

PHP

Go

Bazel

Pulumi

And more on the way

To get started, you’ll choose a template for your tech stack, add it to your account, and start building your project.

If you have a template you’d like to share with the community, check out the template repository to learn more and contribute.