Terraform Provider 1.0

Manage even more of your Buildkite infrastructure as code with the release of version 1.0 of the Buildkite Terraform provider.
Version 1.0 ships with new resources including Test Suites and Cluster management. And a re-written pipeline resource, with the team block extracted and moved to it's own
buildkite_pipeline_team resource.
Some of the work done behind-the-scenes by our Engineering and Product teams, who are constantly shipping features, fixes, and enhancements.
|Fix
|Fix audit-log graphql endpoint when requesting sessionUser
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Improved security settings UI in organization settings
|Platform
|Fix
|Validate input parameters are integers in GraphQL API to prevent errors on some queries
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Better Audit Log entries for SCIM user deletion
|Platform
|Fix
|Fix Test Analytics usage page which would not load for certain plan types
|Platform
|Feature
|Access to test suite from an individual job
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Resolve mismatches with running build stats
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Prevent anonymous users deep pagination
|Pipelines
|Feature
|New log line interation styles
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Gracefully handle exceptions on archived pipelines
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Resolve inconsistent run time on triggered jobs
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve permission checking on pipeline provider webhook_url
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|API parity for pipelines provider webhook_url attribute
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve performance of circuit breakers
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Prevent simultaneous build requests to improve performance on builds with large step counts
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Anchor Job log output header
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Document contribution guidelines for pipeline-schema
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Correctly render `Close` button on Dialog components
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Format build create_at data on BuildList
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Ensure GitHub avatars render as build author
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve Clusters API error messaging
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix Broswer history context being overriden
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Emojify Pipeline Settings sidebar header
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Consistenly capitalise Builds List
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improved performance of “List agents” REST API endpoint
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve error handling when changing setting for archived pipelines
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve loading of build pages with large numbers of steps
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Allow deletion of cluster queues containing blocked or waiting jobs
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve performance generating REST API pagination headers
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Improve timeliness of service notification data loading and delivery
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Support for build artifacts in Azure (alternative to S3/GCS/Artifactory)
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve support for soft-failed outcome in group steps
|Pipelines
|Fix
|fix: typo
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add `allow-repositories` param to enable repository allow-listing
|Agent
|Fix
|Escape path segments in URLs made with fmt.Sprintf
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add a full agent version which includes the commit
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Provide new glob library with experiment
|Agent
|Fix
|Use git log to get commit information
|Agent
|Feature
|Artifact up/download to/from Azure Blob Storage
|Agent
|Fix
|Retry fork/exec errors when running hook
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix detection of missing commits on checkout
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix step get is printing the address of the stdout stream at the start
|Agent
|Fix
|Add a newline after printing errors from the config parser
|Agent
|Fix
|add missing 'an' in annotation help
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add --strict-single-hooks
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Make the agent send a SIGTERM (configurable) before a SIGKILL to subprocesses
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix an error where exit status wasn't getting captured by the cleanup process
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix parsing an interval as another interval
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add experiment to avoid a recursive trap
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Include the version each experiment was promoted
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Print agent version and build in debug logs
|Agent
|Fix
|Use a unique name for each agent started using the systemd template unit file
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Load the AWS Shared Credentials for s3 operations
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add option to configure location of Job Log tmp file
|Agent
|Fix
|Replace Bash fix-permissions script with Go
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Prevent permission script acting on symlinks
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Fix instance storage mount script fails when instance storage not available
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Change the Community Slack links to Forum ones
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Fix `mdadm` is not installed
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Add missing authorized keys systemd units
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Fix instance storage docker dir not created
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Fix `set -e` fails from env hooks
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Use windows server 2019 base image and docker ce
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Add UseCostAllocationTags to EBS volume
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Add ScalerMinPollInterval param
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Disable pager for aws-cli v2 for the buildkite-agent user
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Rename `EventScheduleRate` to `ScalerEventScheduleRate` and include it in the changelog for v6
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Feature
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS V6
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Update event trigger schedule
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Correct grammar in an error message
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Exit status 2 when environment hook fails
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Speculative fixes for docker image building hanging
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Handle hard failures (eg. kernel panic) during bootstrap
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Create script to prepend `--compatibility` flag to docker-compose
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Change `EventScheduleRate` parameter to `EventSchedulePeriod` and require units
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Use the metrics route scoped to a queue to get metrics for the queue
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|DescribeScalingActivities once
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Add MinPollInterval param
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Allow the event schedule rate to be configured via parameters
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|feat(collector): exit on 401 response
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Make the timeout configurable
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Broken Ruby version comparability in RSpec/Minitest collector
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Duplicate suite slug name error
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update documentation to better describe failure_expanded objects
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update JSON history docs to clarify the time unit for duration
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Remove Monitors from Docs
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add graphql_id to Suite REST API response
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Header tweak for summary page
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Add emoji support
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Upload API 🐛 key not found error
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Upload API 🐛 undefined method error
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Add suites#create REST API endpoint
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Sanitise execution duration
|Test Analytics