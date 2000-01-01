Hosted agents
M2 Macs by the minute
Get access to the latest M2 machines fully loaded with Xcode, macOS versions, fastlane, and other mobile tooling—all at a low cost based on job minutes used. Build and test iOS on easy mode.
If you know, you know—building and testing on iOS and macOS is painful, expensive, and hard to maintain. Mobile teams must choose between the burden of running their own Mac infrastructure, or the complexity of managing third-party solutions for iOS-specific use cases. Either way, there’s a lot to manage, and the costs add up quickly.
Choosing to run Mac infrastructure in-house takes time, expertise, and money (both to buy and then maintain). The challenge of managing an agent fleet across Mac machines that prefer to be treated individually for all rollouts and updates requires dedicated time and resources. Then, after a year or two, teams must decide whether to sell their machines and upgrade to the latest models.
Life gets easier when you pay someone to handle all this, but not when it introduces another vendor into the mix. Mobile teams become siloed from the rest of the company, requiring in-team custom support (or additional expertise on a central platform team) to maintain a friction-free build and testing environment.
But fear not, Buildkite’s Mac hosted agents are here to help:
Buildkite’s Mac hosted agents are game changers for mobile teams. They provide the compute power you need on demand, with by-the-minute pricing.
Choose the Buildkite platform plan that works best for you, and then pay-as-you-go for a fully managed CI/CD environment.
Each new signup gets a free two-week trial to test out hosted agents before paying.
Try Mac hosted agents free for 2 weeks