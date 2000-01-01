If you know, you know—building and testing on iOS and macOS is painful, expensive, and hard to maintain. Mobile teams must choose between the burden of running their own Mac infrastructure, or the complexity of managing third-party solutions for iOS-specific use cases. Either way, there’s a lot to manage, and the costs add up quickly.

Choosing to run Mac infrastructure in-house takes time, expertise, and money (both to buy and then maintain). The challenge of managing an agent fleet across Mac machines that prefer to be treated individually for all rollouts and updates requires dedicated time and resources. Then, after a year or two, teams must decide whether to sell their machines and upgrade to the latest models.

Life gets easier when you pay someone to handle all this, but not when it introduces another vendor into the mix. Mobile teams become siloed from the rest of the company, requiring in-team custom support (or additional expertise on a central platform team) to maintain a friction-free build and testing environment.

But fear not, Buildkite’s Mac hosted agents are here to help:

M2 performance: Forget outdated machines holding you back. Our hosted agents use the latest M2 specs, giving you enough raw power for even the most demanding projects.

Fully loaded agents: The latest and beta versions of Xcode and macOS come pre-installed within a week of their release, along with fastlane, the iOS runtime, and your most common dependencies like rbenv.

Low cost: Pay for what you use—no more charges during spin-up and spin-down. We only charge for the duration of a job.

Secure: Integrates with best-in-class tools and supports OpenID Connect (OIDC).

Consolidated tooling: Run your iOS and macOS builds on the same platform as your other workloads: Buildkite

Buildkite’s Mac hosted agents are game changers for mobile teams. They provide the compute power you need on demand, with by-the-minute pricing.