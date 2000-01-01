Hosted agents

High-speed, low-maintenance Linux

Reduce your admin overhead by leaving infrastructure to us. Buildkite’s fully managed CI/CD lets you spin projects up quickly, scale up or down with changing needs, and eliminate maintenance overhead.

There are good reasons to manage your own CI/CD infrastructure—we designed Buildkite Pipelines to give you that control. But when your team is small, you have a lot on your plate. A managed CI/CD solution gives you more time to focus on your other priorities.

Whatever your reason, Linux hosted agents give you another way to use Buildkite Pipelines for your CI/CD:

  • Low maintenance: Buildkite handles scaling, caching, operating, and updating the infrastructure.
  • Faster builds: Halve your build times by moving to Buildkite-hosted agents, thanks to our optimized caching strategy.
  • Specialized compute: An off-the-shelf solution built from years of experience in CI/CD.
  • More time shipping code: With build results returning quickly, you no longer need to take a coffee break every time you push a commit.
  • Same slick UX: All the power and flexibility of dynamic pipelines to tailor builds for specific changes at runtime.

Save time and toil today. Try your pipelines on Buildkite Linux hosted agents.

Pricing

Choose the Buildkite platform plan that works best for you, and then pay-as-you-go for a fully managed CI/CD environment.

Each new signup gets a free two-week trial to test out hosted agents before paying.

Machine sizePrice
Small
2 vCPU, 4GB RAM
$0.005
per minute
Medium
4 vCPU, 16GB RAM
$0.011
per minute
Large
8 vCPU, 32GB RAM
$0.022
per minute

Add-on

Cached storage

Speed up pipelines further by re-using dependencies between builds. Learn more →

$0.10
per build that uses caching
$0.0023
per GB of active cache (accessed in the last 24 hours)

