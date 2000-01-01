Hosted agents
High-speed, low-maintenance Linux
Reduce your admin overhead by leaving infrastructure to us. Buildkite’s fully managed CI/CD lets you spin projects up quickly, scale up or down with changing needs, and eliminate maintenance overhead.
Reduce your admin overhead by leaving infrastructure to us. Buildkite’s fully managed CI/CD lets you spin projects up quickly, scale up or down with changing needs, and eliminate maintenance overhead.
There are good reasons to manage your own CI/CD infrastructure—we designed Buildkite Pipelines to give you that control. But when your team is small, you have a lot on your plate. A managed CI/CD solution gives you more time to focus on your other priorities.
Whatever your reason, Linux hosted agents give you another way to use Buildkite Pipelines for your CI/CD:
Save time and toil today. Try your pipelines on Buildkite Linux hosted agents.
Choose the Buildkite platform plan that works best for you, and then pay-as-you-go for a fully managed CI/CD environment.
Each new signup gets a free two-week trial to test out hosted agents before paying.
Speed up pipelines further by re-using dependencies between builds. Learn more →
Try Linux hosted agents free for 2 weeks