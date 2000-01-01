There are good reasons to manage your own CI/CD infrastructure—we designed Buildkite Pipelines to give you that control. But when your team is small, you have a lot on your plate. A managed CI/CD solution gives you more time to focus on your other priorities.

Whatever your reason, Linux hosted agents give you another way to use Buildkite Pipelines for your CI/CD:

Low maintenance: Buildkite handles scaling, caching, operating, and updating the infrastructure.

Buildkite handles scaling, caching, operating, and updating the infrastructure. Faster builds: Halve your build times by moving to Buildkite-hosted agents, thanks to our optimized caching strategy.

Halve your build times by moving to Buildkite-hosted agents, thanks to our optimized caching strategy. Specialized compute: An off-the-shelf solution built from years of experience in CI/CD.

An off-the-shelf solution built from years of experience in CI/CD. More time shipping code: With build results returning quickly, you no longer need to take a coffee break every time you push a commit.

With build results returning quickly, you no longer need to take a coffee break every time you push a commit. Same slick UX: All the power and flexibility of dynamic pipelines to tailor builds for specific changes at runtime.

Save time and toil today. Try your pipelines on Buildkite Linux hosted agents.