Senior Solutions Engineer

Buildkite’s mission is to unleash the potential of every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform is used by the most sophisticated software engineering teams in the world, including Slack, Uber, Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
As a Solutions Engineer at Buildkite, you will be responsible for uncovering customer problems and providing hands-on technical expertise by designing and demonstrating solutions to current and potential customers. You will work closely with the sales, customer success and product engineering teams to recommend and develop solutions that meet the needs of each customer.
Areas of responsibility
- Work with our Sales team to identify and qualify business opportunities that align with Buildkite's product offerings
- Build and present demonstrations and PoCs (proofs of concept) that showcase the capabilities of Buildkite's software to potential customers
- Upskill our Sales team’s technical knowledge and provide them with market guidance
- Provide technical support during POCs to facilitate ease of onboarding
- Lead “lift and shift” projects for customers transitioning to Buildkite
- Collaborate with customers to understand their CI/CD architecture and business processes to identify areas where Buildkite Can improve their workflows and their lives.
- Work with the Product Engineering team to share and interpret feedback from customers and ensure that product features align with customer needs
- Stay up-to-date on industry trends, new technologies, and emerging best practices in software development and delivery
- Participate in industry events, conferences (such as AWS re:Invent) and other sales and marketing activities to promote our solutions and services and understand market needs
- Assist the sales team in closing deals by providing technical expertise and addressing customer concerns
- Demonstrate value by storytelling, guiding customers through validation that we have the right solution for their business and technical software delivery challenges
This role is for you if you have
- Strong knowledge in CI/CD tools such as Buildkite, Jenkins, CircleCI or GitLab
- Experience with Devops technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes and Terraform
- A passion to want to learn new build technologies such as Bazel, Gradle, iOS
- Expertise in Cloud technologies - AWS and GCP preferred
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
- Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to uncover the important details, identify and develop solutions to customer needs.
- Experience working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Strong teamwork and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across cross-functional teams