  1. About
  2. /
  3. Careers
  4. /
  5. Senior Solutions Engineer

Senior Solutions Engineer

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

Buildkite’s mission is to unleash the potential of every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform is used by the most sophisticated software engineering teams in the world, including Slack, Uber, Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

As a Solutions Engineer at Buildkite, you will be responsible for uncovering customer problems and providing hands-on technical expertise by designing and demonstrating solutions to current and potential customers. You will work closely with the sales, customer success and product engineering teams to recommend and develop solutions that meet the needs of each customer. 

Areas of responsibility

  • Work with our Sales team to identify and qualify business opportunities that align with Buildkite's product offerings
  • Build and present demonstrations and PoCs (proofs of concept) that showcase the capabilities of Buildkite's software to potential customers
  • Upskill our Sales team’s technical knowledge and provide them with market guidance
  • Provide technical support during POCs to facilitate ease of onboarding
  • Lead “lift and shift” projects for customers transitioning to Buildkite 
  • Collaborate with customers to understand their CI/CD architecture and business processes to identify areas where Buildkite Can improve their workflows and their lives.
  • Work with the Product Engineering team to share and interpret  feedback from customers and ensure that product features align with customer needs
  • Stay up-to-date on industry trends, new technologies, and emerging best practices in software development and delivery
  • Participate in industry events, conferences (such as AWS re:Invent) and other sales and marketing activities to promote our solutions and services and understand market needs
  • Assist the sales team in closing deals by providing technical expertise and addressing customer concerns
  • Demonstrate value by storytelling, guiding customers through validation that we have the right solution for their business and technical software delivery challenges

This role is for you if you have

  • Strong knowledge in CI/CD tools such as Buildkite, Jenkins, CircleCI or GitLab
  • Experience with Devops technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes and Terraform
  • A passion to want to learn new build technologies such as Bazel, Gradle, iOS 
  • Expertise in Cloud technologies - AWS and GCP preferred
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
  • Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to uncover the important details, identify and develop solutions to customer needs.
  • Experience working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Strong teamwork and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across cross-functional teams

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service