Senior Solutions Engineer

Buildkite’s mission is to unleash the potential of every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform is used by the most sophisticated software engineering teams in the world, including Slack, Uber, Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

As a Solutions Engineer at Buildkite, you will be responsible for uncovering customer problems and providing hands-on technical expertise by designing and demonstrating solutions to current and potential customers. You will work closely with the sales, customer success and product engineering teams to recommend and develop solutions that meet the needs of each customer.

Areas of responsibility

Work with our Sales team to identify and qualify business opportunities that align with Buildkite's product offerings

Build and present demonstrations and PoCs (proofs of concept) that showcase the capabilities of Buildkite's software to potential customers

Upskill our Sales team’s technical knowledge and provide them with market guidance

Provide technical support during POCs to facilitate ease of onboarding

Lead “lift and shift” projects for customers transitioning to Buildkite

Collaborate with customers to understand their CI/CD architecture and business processes to identify areas where Buildkite Can improve their workflows and their lives.

Work with the Product Engineering team to share and interpret feedback from customers and ensure that product features align with customer needs

Stay up-to-date on industry trends, new technologies, and emerging best practices in software development and delivery

Participate in industry events, conferences (such as AWS re:Invent) and other sales and marketing activities to promote our solutions and services and understand market needs

Assist the sales team in closing deals by providing technical expertise and addressing customer concerns

Demonstrate value by storytelling, guiding customers through validation that we have the right solution for their business and technical software delivery challenges

This role is for you if you have