Senior Product Manager - Pipelines

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

At Buildkite, our mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform powers some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We're looking for a Senior Product Manager to join our Pipelines team, helping shape the future of a platform relied upon by leading software teams globally. In this role, you’ll collaborate with customers, engineers, and designers to deliver meaningful improvements to how software is shipped.

You will report directly to the VP of Product and have the opportunity to drive impact across the organization.

Your typical day may include:

  • Connecting with customers over Zoom to understand challenges, translating their feedback into actionable roadmap items.
  • Collaborating with your Engineering Manager and team to brainstorm and design the best solutions to customer problems.
  • Partnering with the Product Marketing Manager on an upcoming feature announcement, while identifying and tracking success metrics.
  • Working with Sales to address questions about upcoming features and ensuring that sales enablement materials are prepared ahead of launch.
  • Coordinating with a Product Manager from the Platform team to define infrastructure requirements and set clear success criteria for scale and performance.
  • Partnering with external stakeholders to align delivery timelines and secure additional capacity for key initiatives.

Impact & Growth Goals:

  • Maintaining a clear, prioritized roadmap for your feature area over the next 3-6+ months.
  • Developing and updating a product strategy that aligns with company goals and objectives.
  • Increasing the impact of your features on key metrics like usage, revenue, and overall success in line with company OKRs.

Skills & Experience:

While we don’t expect you to be an expert in everything (we’ll support your growth if you love learning fast), we’re looking for candidates with deep knowledge in one or more of the following areas:

  • A solid understanding of the CI/CD ecosystem and associated technologies.
  • Experience managing cloud software or platforms at scale.
  • Familiarity with programming languages and software development methodologies.
  • Knowledge of mobile app development, particularly iOS, including end-to-end requirements for delivering mobile apps—from build through to App Store publishing.
  • A passion for guiding product teams, helping them prioritize effectively, iterate with focus, and measure success.
  • Strong empathy and communication skills, particularly in a remote team environment where collaboration happens through Zoom, Linear, and Notion.
  • The ability to clearly explain technical concepts to both customers and non-technical stakeholders.

If this sounds like you, we’d love to see your application and learn more about you!

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

