Mid/Senior Engineer - Test Engine - Splitting

About The Role

At Buildkite, our mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our platform powers some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

Test Engine helps to make test suites cheaper, faster and more reliable, reducing friction in developers' day to day work and making their working lives happier and more productive. We do this by identifying and quarantining flaky tests, providing tools to parallelise your suites to minimise build time, as well as showing trends over time of your suite and providing the ability to deep dive into what happens when an individual test executes.

We’re looking for a Mid or Senior Software Engineer to help us build and shape our new test splitting product as part of Buildkite's Test Engine ecosystem. Our mission is to create a world class test splitting tool that greatly reduces CI build times, and is easy and intuitive to use.

Day to day, you'll work closely with the other Test Splitting engineers, as well as collaborating with team members in other Test Engine teams to build out cross-cutting features, dig deep into a different part of the system, and understand different aspects of the testing lifecycle.

A typical day might look like:

Working with your teammates to come up with new features or improvements that solve real problems for our customers.

Getting your hands dirty by designing and building features that balance speed and quality—shipped is better than perfect, but it still has to solve the problem.

Owning and maintaining key parts of the existing stack, ensuring it meets customer expectations while also evaluating and experimenting with new approaches and technologies to solve emerging challenges.

Talking with customers to deeply understand their problems and making their problems your own, so you can design thoughtful solutions that really hit the mark.

Leveraging your own experience as a software engineer to make informed product and design decisions about our product

Helping your teammates navigate complex problems, sharing knowledge across a broad range of technologies, and supporting each other to get the best solutions over the line.

Celebrating wins with your team, big or small, and taking time to appreciate the progress made together.

Skills and experience we like