  5. Mid/Senior Engineer - Test Engine - Splitting

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

About The Role

At Buildkite, our mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our platform powers some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

Test Engine helps to make test suites cheaper, faster and more reliable, reducing friction in developers' day to day work and making their working lives happier and more productive. We do this by identifying and quarantining flaky tests, providing tools to parallelise your suites to minimise build time, as well as showing trends over time of your suite and providing the ability to deep dive into what happens when an individual test executes.

We’re looking for a Mid or Senior Software Engineer to help us build and shape our new test splitting product as part of Buildkite's Test Engine ecosystem. Our mission is to create a world class test splitting tool that greatly reduces CI build times, and is easy and intuitive to use.

Day to day, you'll work closely with the other Test Splitting engineers, as well as collaborating with team members in other Test Engine teams to build out cross-cutting features, dig deep into a different part of the system, and understand different aspects of the testing lifecycle.

 

A typical day might look like:

  • Working with your teammates to come up with new features or improvements that solve real problems for our customers.
  • Getting your hands dirty by designing and building features that balance speed and quality—shipped is better than perfect, but it still has to solve the problem.
  • Owning and maintaining key parts of the existing stack, ensuring it meets customer expectations while also evaluating and experimenting with new approaches and technologies to solve emerging challenges.
  • Talking with customers to deeply understand their problems and making their problems your own, so you can design thoughtful solutions that really hit the mark.
  • Leveraging your own experience as a software engineer to make informed product and design decisions about our product
  • Helping your teammates navigate complex problems, sharing knowledge across a broad range of technologies, and supporting each other to get the best solutions over the line.
  • Celebrating wins with your team, big or small, and taking time to appreciate the progress made together.

 

Skills and experience we like

  • Proficient in Ruby on Rails 
  • Proficient in a compiled language (we use Go) 
  • Experience building, compiling, and releasing executable applications
  • Some experience with Postgres, Bash, React, View Components, Javascript, HTML, CSS
  • Some experience working with asynchronous systems
  • Some experience in designing, building, and delivering technology products within highly technical environments, such as developer tools.
  • Some exposure to Kafka and Flink or other high throughput event driven streaming architecture
  • Ability to deeply understand problems, evaluate potential solutions and trade-offs, and communicate these insights effectively to deliver software that solves real problems for customers.
  • Comfortable synthesising customer problems, understanding the root issue that they’re facing, and using this understanding to drive product direction.
  • Strong communication skills, with a focus on empathy, emotional intelligence, and collaborative problem-solving.
  • Ability to work autonomously in a fast-paced, low-process environment where you’ll need to navigate ambiguity and drive impactful decisions.

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

