Group Financial Controller

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Uber, Canva, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Financial Controller will report directly to CFO and will be responsible for maintaining the company group financial records.  Buildkite has a presence predominately in AU and US, and this role will own all controllership activities across all jurisdictions.  This includes financial reporting and compliance with all relevant regulations. The ideal candidate will have a strong finance and accounting background, with previous experience in similar roles.

A typical day may include:

  • Owning of all end to end accounting, payroll and financial reporting activities including month end close and year end close.
  • Ownership of accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP) and bank reconciliation functions
  • Manage our cash and banking balances and ensure that we have money in the right places to do business.
  • Ensure that the companies' statutory reporting, annual audit requirements and tax obligations are met.
  • Maintain compliance within AU and US, ensuring all local obligations are met, including tax and payroll needs. 
  • Support ad hoc projects as needed, including identifying process improvements and scaling the organisation.
  • Running the external audits in AU 
  • Manage specific compliance needs including transfer pricing & R&D

What we’re looking for

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field 
  • Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) or Chartered Accountant (CA) designation
  • Previous Controllership experience or in similar roles
  • Proficient in Microsoft Excel and working experience credit card and expense processing systems, Google Suite, MS Office, Xero and Weel will be advantageous
  • Detail-oriented and able to work with a high degree of accuracy
  • Knowledge of Australian Accounting Standards and tax regulations
  • Excellent organisational and communication skills
  • Previous experience in managing people.

Nice to have

  • Experience working in a SaaS company or technology industry
  • Experience in Group Accounting, including US Subsidiaries
  • Global Tax knowledge, including Transfer pricing.
  • Familiarity with venture capital and startup financing structures
  • We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, superannuation, and flexible paid time off. 

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

