Group Financial Controller

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Uber, Canva, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Financial Controller will report directly to CFO and will be responsible for maintaining the company group financial records. Buildkite has a presence predominately in AU and US, and this role will own all controllership activities across all jurisdictions. This includes financial reporting and compliance with all relevant regulations. The ideal candidate will have a strong finance and accounting background, with previous experience in similar roles.

A typical day may include:

Owning of all end to end accounting, payroll and financial reporting activities including month end close and year end close.

Ownership of accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP) and bank reconciliation functions

Manage our cash and banking balances and ensure that we have money in the right places to do business.

Ensure that the companies' statutory reporting, annual audit requirements and tax obligations are met.

Maintain compliance within AU and US, ensuring all local obligations are met, including tax and payroll needs.

Support ad hoc projects as needed, including identifying process improvements and scaling the organisation.

Running the external audits in AU

Manage specific compliance needs including transfer pricing & R&D

What we’re looking for

Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field

Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) or Chartered Accountant (CA) designation

Previous Controllership experience or in similar roles

Proficient in Microsoft Excel and working experience credit card and expense processing systems, Google Suite, MS Office, Xero and Weel will be advantageous

Detail-oriented and able to work with a high degree of accuracy

Knowledge of Australian Accounting Standards and tax regulations

Excellent organisational and communication skills

Previous experience in managing people.

Nice to have