  1. About
  2. /
  3. Careers
  4. /
  5. Business Development Representative (BDR)

Business Development Representative (BDR)

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

We are looking for a Business Development Representative (BDR) to help us build one of the best companies in the world. You’ll have a range of responsibilities all aimed at increasing our brand recognition and financial growth. Some of the high impact duties of this role include coordinating with sales and marketing teams, reviewing current market trends, scheduling appointments, opening opportunities, following through on client trials, and proposing new business ideas to improve revenue. You'll report to the BDR Manager, Christy.

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our DevOps platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Uber, Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, Canva and Lyft.

A typical day for a Buildkite BDR might look like:

  • Identifying and researching potential customers
  • Hanging out on zoom, working within the sales team and across the whole organization
  • Contacting potential customers through calls, LinkedIn, and emails
  • Engaging with prospects to understand business and organization challenges and struggles
  • Generating high-value sales pipeline through both strategic and targeted prospecting into mid-market or enterprise accounts
  • Qualifying leads from marketing campaigns as sales opportunities
  • Setting up meetings or calls between prospective clients and Account Executives
  • Gathering useful information from customer and competitor data
  • Collaborating and strategizing with aligned AE(s) to develop a list of target prospects

This job is for you, if you…

  • Understand software development tools and processes. You’ll need to talk about the value of Buildkite with potential customers and how the products could help their organization.
  • Are excited about building the brand reputation of an awesome, growing company. You should have proven work experience or interest in Business Development, Sales or Marketing
  • Have hands-on experience with multiple sales techniques (including cold calls) and a track record of achieving sales quota. You will find this role motivating if revenue growth targets and sales performance metrics energize you.
  • Love collaborating. You will be working with wonderful, smart humans who care about their customers and product.
  • Are comfortable working remotely. We are a remote-first company, so you will need to be comfortable working by yourself and taking initiative when team members are offline.
  • Have experience with CRM & sales engagement software. We use Salesforce & 
  • Apollo.
  • Are a good communicator. You should have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Salary - $50,000 - $80,000 USD Per Annum depending on level of experience

Typical process

  1. Submit an application
    Apply for the role you’re interested in.
  2. Recruiter Screen
    The recruiter screen is a first check where the recruiter looks at whether the candidate’s qualifications match the job and if they could be a good fit.
  3. Craft Interview
    The Craft Interview serves a twofold purpose. Firstly, it enables you to meet our team members, establish meaningful connections, and gain an initial impression of life at Buildkite. Secondly, it offers our interviewers insights into your work execution. We’ll be talking through your examples that showcase your capabilities across four key competencies:
    • Productivity
    • Team Player
    • Customer Obsessed
    • Curiosity
  4. Technical Interview
    In the Technical Interview, the questions are finely tuned to match the specific role. This means we’re interested in hearing about your hands-on experiences and insights that directly relate to the tasks and responsibilities you’ll be taking on at Buildkite. Be prepared to share role-specific stories and examples that highlight your expertise and demonstrate how effectively you can excel in the position. In addition, your Technical Interview might also include a task that’s closely aligned with the role’s demands.
  5. Values Interview
    The Values Interview is designed to unveil your compatibility with our vibrant culture and values. We will invite you to showcase your individuality, embrace open communication, thrive in collaboration, empower those around you, and exhibit your commitment to sustained progress. The interview will concentrate around our values, to help you get to know the culture at Buildkite and what you could contribute to continue to build our culture.
  6. Outcome
    As you reach the end of your interview journey with Buildkite, we’ll make sure to let you know the outcome as soon as we can. Since we’re a remote company, we’ll mostly be in touch via email. Our goal is for every candidate to have a great experience, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned but we want to make sure your journey was worth it! You may get sent a candidate experience feedback form at the end of the process to help us improve your experience even more.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service