If you know, you know—building and testing on iOS and macOS is painful, expensive, and difficult to maintain. Not to mention, you’ll likely end up with outdated hardware.
But fear not, Buildkite’s Mac hosted agents are here to help:
Buildkite’s Mac hosted agents are game changers for mobile teams. They provide the compute power you need on demand, with by-the-minute pricing.
*No really. I just wanted to use an asterisk. Talk to us to understand just how much you can save.
A glimpse into some of the smaller features, fixes, and enhancements our engineering and product teams are constantly shipping.
|Fix
|Interpolate environment variables as part of group configuration.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix the 404 issue when clicking rebuild.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix the UI bug with parallelism by including the number in the build header.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Correctly terminate single-job instances in elastic-ci-stack.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Ensure audit logs include all pipeline update steps.
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Allow for ordering annotations by priority using `--priority`.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Prevent cluster queues from becoming the default when changing their descriptions.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Transition builds to `started` when no longer failing.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix slow response times when getting `repositories.json` file.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix title element for default cluster queue page.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix `Unknown` Slack notifications on skipped builds.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add `soft_failed` attribute to trigger jobs API presenter.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix signed pipelines with wait steps.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Resolve `github_commit_status` from `Pending` when using groups and wait steps.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Ensure agent registration happens when using clusters.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Display correct UI status for group step pills that contain skipped and running jobs.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Move jobs in `WAITING_FAILED` and to `CANCELED` when a build is canceled.
|Pipelines
|Fix
|On Windows, allow case-insensitive interpolation of runtime environment variables.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add `ClusterId` to Buildkite environment variables.
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add support for pipeline templates in the Terraform provider.
|Support
|Enhancement
|Release v0.2.0 of the Migration CLI.
|Support
|Fix
|Fix `--target` option implementation in the docker-compose plugin.
|Support
|Feature
|Add `--buildkite-inline-cache` property to the docker-compose plugin.
|Support
|Fix
|Fix an issue with the usage of `list-object-v2`.
|Support
|Enhancement
|Add device-level IO limit options to the Docker plugin.
|Support
|Enhancement
|Container-definitions configuration is now optional on the ECS plugin.
|Support
|Enhancement
|Improve SSO IP pinning for users on IPv6 addresses.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Expand Buildkite emoji library.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Notify organizations when reaching either 50% or 80% of inclusion usage.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Allow CSV export of organization members.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Improve display of hidden API access token values.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Identify inactive notification services via `Last sent` timestamps.
|Platform
|Enhancement
|Include more information in the empty state when no data is available due to data retention.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix missing suite reliability chart hover tooltip.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Adjust suite title and public badge positioning to account for long titles.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update docs to reflect currently available test frameworks.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Remove `beta` reference in docs for languages out of beta.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Remove double footer border on Test Analytics views.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Ensure test runner exits with correct exit code in the JavaScript Test Collector.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Refresh run issues documentation.
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Remove `Continue setup` link when user doesn't have full access to the suite.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Remove ActiveSupport dependency from test collector Ruby gem.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update JUnit XML setup instructions to guide users to the Buildkite plugin.
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Clearly indicate which API calls require access token authentication.
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Promote organizations and add new teams endpoints to API documentation.
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Provide detail on how to manage clusters, queues, and agent tokens via UI or API.
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Explain how to migrate unclustered agents and pipelines to a cluster via UI or API.
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Create new documentation section for Buildkite Packages, including a step-by-step tutorial.
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add `--allowed-environment-variables` option to agent start.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Cap agent retries to 24 hours for cases that previously tried forever.
|Agent
|Fix
|Prevent agent from retrying more requests that will never succeed.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Upgrade agent to run on Go 1.22.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Log enabled experiments on agent start.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Extend graceful cancellation from checkout phase to all job phases.
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Allow silencing of specific warning logs using `--disable-warnings-for`.
|Agent
|Fix
|Resolve Git commit information automatically when using a custom checkout hook.
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix PowerShell hooks on Windows.
|Agent