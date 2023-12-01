There are good reasons to manage your own CI/CD infrastructure—we designed Buildkite Pipelines to give you that control. But when your team is small, you have a lot on your plate. A managed CI/CD solution gives you more time to focus on your other priorities.

Whatever your reason, Linux hosted agents give you another way to use Buildkite Pipelines for your CI/CD:

Low maintenance: Less infrastructure for you to manage—let Buildkite worry about it. We've got you.

Faster builds: Halve your build times by moving to Buildkite-hosted agents, thanks to our optimized caching strategy.

Specialized compute: An off-the-shelf solution built from years of experience in CI/CD.

More time shipping code: With build results returning quickly, you no longer need to take a coffee break every time you push a commit.

Same slick UX: All the power and flexibility of dynamic pipelines to tailor builds for specific changes at runtime.

Ready to see how much time you could save by moving to Buildkite's Linux hosted agents? Register for the private trial.