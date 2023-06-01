Pipeline playground

Fix Improve pipeline filter usability. Pipelines

Fix Support links to deeply-nested GitLab repositories. Pipelines

Enhancement Improve pipelines-schema JSON Schema. Pipelines

Enhancement Link to relevant job from GitHub commit statuses after retries. Pipelines

Enhancement Improve efficiency of build list data loading. Pipelines

Enhancement Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API build requests. Pipelines

Enhancement Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API job requests. Pipelines

Feature Create build annotations using the REST API. Pipelines

Enhancement Hide info-level annotations from build failures tab. Pipelines

Fix Improve accuracy of pipeline build counts. Pipelines

Fix Consistently display rendered emoji from short codes in Clusters navigation sidebar. Pipelines

Enhancement Ability to alter concurrency limit dynamically for CancelBuildWorker. Pipelines

Fix Ensure a job only starts if it's assigned to the right agent. Pipelines

Enhancement Improve speed and efficiency of scheduled builds by processing them in parallel. Pipelines

Fix Fix local plugin with one path component. Pipelines

Fix When a parent build is canceled, ensure trigger jobs with a block step are canceled. Pipelines

Enhancement Enhanced handling of NoSuchBucket errors like AccessDenied for Build Exports. Pipelines

Fix Improved agent ping cycle to remove unintended latency. Pipelines

Fix Fix 404 issues when using read replicas. Pipelines

Fix Only script jobs should have timeout_in_minutes not trigger jobs. Pipelines

Fix Fix interpolating default values. Pipelines

Enhancement Add step ID and signature to build API. Pipelines

Fix Invalidate the cache when reset so org can see quota changes immediately. Pipelines

Enhancement Use read replica for Builds API to reduce load on primate DB. Pipelines

Fix Rate limit each build to 1000 meta-data set calls per min. Pipelines

Fix Detect when tables are under heavy load. Pipelines

Enhancement Simplify our internal logging. Pipelines

Enhancement Enhance selected DB columns to use bigint (8 bytes -9223372036854775808 to +9223372036854775807). Pipelines

Enhancement Update gem version. Pipelines

Enhancement Show banner on org locked page when in maintenance mode. Pipelines

Feature Email customers with elastic stacks using go1.x runtime with deprecation notice. Pipelines

Fix Use service quotas for pipeline uploads. Pipelines

Enhancement Inform customers about the processing of webhooks during a maintenance window. Pipelines

Enhancement Add audit logging for locking and unlocking of org. Pipelines

Fix Verify a job is assigned to the agent that is trying to run it. Pipelines

Enhancement Agent ping confirms job_id is present before doing anything. Pipelines

Enhancement Refresh links throughout Test Analytics to be more accessible. Test Analytics

Fix All Test Analytics links that occur within a table row to wrap the entire row. Test Analytics

Fix Links in our stack trace logs are now fully clickable. Test Analytics

Enhancement REST API runs endpoint allows filtering by build_id. Test Analytics

Feature Our Test Analytics REST API endpoints are out of beta. Test Analytics

Enhancement Make test#show build link take you to relevant step in your pipelines build page as per execution#show. Test Analytics

Enhancement Update error states across our Test Analytics tables to ensure consistency. Test Analytics

Fix Fix a race condition leading to runs remaining in an unfinished state. Test Analytics

Enhancement Revamp run and test execution metadata styles. Test Analytics

Enhancement Make the hide spans experience better. Test Analytics

Enhancement Load more spans more easily in `Span timeline` tab. Test Analytics

Feature Add Playwright support to test-collector-javascript. Test Analytics

Enhancement Automatically update test suite slug name when renaming a suite. Test Analytics

Enhancement Document how to solve rubygem conflicts with our collector. Test Analytics

Fix Fix checkout of short commit hashes. Agent

Fix Fix parsing pipelines that use a string as the skip key in a matrix adjustment. Agent

Enhancement Use alpine from ECR in all Docker builds. Agent

Fix Fix typo in environment variable name for allowed-plugins. Agent

Enhancement Experiment with pty-raw avoiding LF→CRLF mapping by setting PTY to raw mode. Agent

Fix Fix flaky TestLockFileRetriesAndTimesOut. Agent

Enhancement Parallelize artifact collection. Agent

Enhancement Add log group headers and timestamps to job verification success and failure logs. Agent

Enhancement Use exponential backoff for retries. Agent

Enhancement Make byte quantities more readable. Agent

Enhancement Enhance the functionality of agent log streamers. Agent

Fix Optimize routines by changing the order. Agent

Enhancement Use more efficient pattern matching when traversing. Agent

Enhancement Log warning about short vars on one line (rather than multiple). Agent

Enhancement Use a timestamp field and a timeout check on each write to logs. Agent

Enhancement Reduce information in verification errors. Agent