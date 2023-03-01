Understanding how you use a tool is the first step to optimizing it. You can now monitor and analyze your Buildkite usage patterns through the GraphQL API. The data you'll get includes job minutes by pipeline and test executions by test suite.

Start tracking your usage to make proactive decisions based on data with daily updates for accurate insights.

You can use this data to integrate with other analytic services to understand trends in your usage and build alerting tooling when you see sudden changes in your usage.