Gaining deep insights into your tests is a game changer. With the Test Analytics REST API, you can now ingest this data into your own tools and surface insights how you need them. These might be in custom dashboards or other analytics tools.

This release includes additional endpoints for test suites, test runs, and individual tests so you can do much more with your analytics.

And it doesn't stop at insights. You can also now create, update, and delete suites through the REST API—opening up greater control and automation.