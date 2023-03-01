Local Agent locking

Enhancement Flock locking Agent

Enhancement Simplified first Pipeline experience Pipelines

Fix Build spinner not showing properly in the log output Pipelines

Fix Fix GitHub icon beside PR link in the build header Pipelines

Enhancement Return helpful error if API request has content type of application/x-www-form-urlencoded Pipelines

Enhancement Remove flaky information for tags#show Test Analytics

Enhancement Agents page doesn’t show running builds on agents Pipelines

Fix Long team names overlap in pipeline creation page Pipelines

Enhancement Add latest build status icons to the pipeline list on the pipelines page Pipelines

Enhancement Add p50 - p90 duration data to tags#show UI Test Analytics

Fix Disconnected agents show a running icon on agent detail page Pipelines

Fix Removing an API key from datadog request log section Pipelines

Fix GitHub failed commit status linking to the wrong job if it is a parallel job Pipelines

Fix Timeline tab not working Pipelines

Enhancement Only show builds within the last 28 days Test Analytics

Fix Fix GitHub status updates on the commit when the commit was on head SHA Pipelines

Enhancement Add failed test data to tags#show UI Test Analytics

Enhancement Sanitize configuration URLs for Slack integration Pipelines

Fix Fix public organization page rendering incorrectly Pipelines

Fix Fix cursor jumping in pipelines search Pipelines

Enhancement Display p50 p90 duration data in build header Test Analytics

Fix Fix GitHub commit status notifications for group steps Pipelines

Enhancement Display validation errors when saving build settings Pipelines

Enhancement Use new commit sha metadata Test Analytics

Enhancement Extend legacy GitHub support to customer notifiers Pipelines

Feature Show info annotiations in the Failures tab Pipelines

Enhancement Hide read_flaky_tests scope if inactive Test Analytics

Fix Fix dialog label overflow Pipelines

Fix Handle max timeout of 0 in step-level timeouts Pipelines

Enhancement Make entire card clickable in builds#index Test Analytics

Fix Consistently render borders in user rows in organization settings Pipelines

Fix Allow adding multiple tags to a Pipeline via GraphQL Pipelines

Fix Fix 400 errors on GitHub Enterprise Server App webhook ingestion Pipelines

Fix Apply limits to artifacts list in job rows Pipelines

Enhancement Update default project branch to main Pipelines

Feature Allow querying organization’s jobs by cluster or cluster queue in GraphQL Pipelines

Fix Gracefully handle nil tags when creating a Run via the Uploads API Test Analytics

Feature Allow querying organization’s pipelines by cluster in GraphQL Pipelines

Enhancement Update Buildkite build badge logo Pipelines

Enhancement Add flaky test data to build#show Test Analytics

Fix Fix rendering of images in logs where the artifact has a space in the name Pipelines

Fix Fix encoding error on agent token display Pipelines

Fix Improve handling of infinite maximum job timeout Pipelines

Enhancement Display run data for a build group Test Analytics

Fix Support non-string environment variables when using matrices Pipelines

Feature Allow copying AMI to all regions based on env variable in Scaler Lambda Elastic CI Stack for AWS

Enhancement Add IAM role to publish to OIDC for agent scaler Elastic CI Stack for AWS

Enhancement Update header in untagged build group Test Analytics

Enhancement Make it easier to substitute the buildkite-agent-scaler with a fork or branch Elastic CI Stack for AWS

Fix Error with docker experimental CLI Elastic CI Stack for AWS

Enhancement Display slowest 5% durations for tests Test Analytics

Enhancement Bumping python from 3.7 to 3.10 Elastic CI Stack for AWS

Enhancement Display run data for a build when no test groups exist Test Analytics

Enhancement Any variables that are *_private_key will be auto redacted Agent

Enhancement Unknown experiments will be warned in logger Agent

Fix Fix JSON ingestor to handle nested testsuite Test Analytics

Feature New AWS specific agent tags being added to agents running on AWS Agent

Feature Added support for getting metadata per build Agent

Enhancement Add failed test data to UI Test Analytics

Enhancement Include abbrev-commit in buildkite:git:commit meta-data Agent

Enhancement Prevent job cancellation during checkout from retrying Agent

Enhancement Avoid long --no-patch arg added to git show in v1.8.4, to e.g. support CentOS 7 Agent

Fix Downcase all env keys when creating a run Test Analytics

Enhancement ArtifactUploader API calls: faster timeout & retry Agent

Enhancement build#show page displays insights about the build Test Analytics

Enhancement Give a nicer error when empty strings are used as metadata values Agent

Enhancement Show empty state on run page when run is processing Test Analytics

Enhancement Errors in the git checkout process are now easier to diagnose Agent

Enhancement Alpine images updated to Alpine 3.18 Agent

Enhancement Display test groups for each build Test Analytics

Fix New flag --upload-skip-symlinks (on artifact upload) allows skipping symlinks when uploading files. --follow-symlinks has been deprecated and renamed to --glob-resolve-follow-symlinks Agent

Enhancement Update styles for build#index page Test Analytics

Enhancement Preserve plugin config env var names with consecutive underscores Agent

Fix Remove streamy inny graph Test Analytics

Enhancement Wipe checkout directory on git checkout and git fetch failure and retry Agent

Fix Fix origin for mirrored submodules Agent

Fix Removed incorrect command attribute for trigger job Documentation

Enhancement Bump test collector to v2.3.1 Test Analytics

Enhancement Add ‘Configuring build export’ to the build retentions page Documentation

Fix Fix analytics builds sort order Test Analytics

Enhancement Differentiate GraphQL nullable and non-null types Documentation

Enhancement Add section in GHE docs about configuring multiple GHE integrations Documentation

Enhancement Update SSO docs (Okta) with extra detail around account provisioning Documentation

Fix Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API Test Analytics

Enhancement Add GraphQL queries for getting job run time and total build run time Documentation

Enhancement Added a troubleshooting section for agent lost Documentation

Fix Not able to backfill run meta for runs when suite is soft deleted Test Analytics

Enhancement Add note about block/input step not supported Documentation

Fix Fix example in retry docs Documentation

Enhancement Avoid race conditions in upload state transitions Test Analytics

Enhancement Updated explanation when maximum timeout will be used Documentation

Enhancement Add JSON content type header to all curl examples with JSON data Documentation

Enhancement Reject blank payloads from queue multi fetch Test Analytics

Enhancement Prefer main over master everywhere it makes sense Documentation

Fix Remove Mercurial support from Bitbucket page Documentation

Enhancement Add sections to GraphQL cookbook Documentation

Enhancement Bump collector version Test Analytics

Fix Fix GraphQL script IA Documentation

Enhancement Make all clickable elements accessible Test Analytics

Enhancement Add images to the Block step page Documentation

Feature Add ability to render H3s in Table of Contents Documentation

Enhancement Sort tests before bulk insert/update Test Analytics

Feature Style external links Documentation

Enhancement Rework the elastic stack section Documentation

Enhancement Filter nil suites Test Analytics

Enhancement Note for session IP pinning to work Documentation

Enhancement Note triggering steps are no longer stuck when triggered builds fail Documentation

Enhancement Reject duplicate uploads based on payload digest Test Analytics

Fix Fix the heading generation in CLI script Documentation

Enhancement Handle malformed/unexpected Hash object for runs.env["message"] Test Analytics

Enhancement Update BUILDKITE_MESSAGE empty scenario Documentation

Enhancement Explain about local and global hooks Documentation

Enhancement Skip duplicate executions within a batch Test Analytics

Feature Create Build retention page. Update Build export page Documentation

Enhancement Added table documenting the JWT claims for the OIDC cli command Documentation

Enhancement Improve deleted suite handling Test Analytics

Enhancement Consolidate GraphQL nav into regular nav Documentation

Enhancement Use Vite for compiling assets Documentation

Enhancement Remove flash of empty state on tables Test Analytics

Fix Update matrix limits to correct values Documentation

Enhancement Add note that agent-startup hook is supported Documentation

Enhancement Creator variables clarifications Documentation

Enhancement Skip expiring runs that belong to destroyed suites Test Analytics

Enhancement Generate sitemap Documentation

Enhancement Update flake detection time period Documentation

Fix Fix table headers Test Analytics

Enhancement Clarification on pipeline upload order Documentation

Fix Update sample test in pages/plugins/writing.md Documentation

Enhancement Execute run finished worker in default queue Test Analytics

Enhancement Build Log Archiving on Custom S3 Buckets Documentation

Enhancement Change worker priorities Test Analytics

Feature Update docs on Elastic CI Stack Parameters to v5.20 Documentation

Fix Fix link to annotate subcommand in annotation API doc page Documentation

Enhancement Update empty state for no flaky tests found in the last 7 days Test Analytics

Enhancement General style update to Bamboo migration guide Documentation

Enhancement Add documentation around prefix third-party fork branch names Documentation

Feature Add Pausing Cluster Queues documentation Documentation

Enhancement Add url validation to api upload controller Test Analytics

Fix Correcting storage duration information for build exports Documentation

Enhancement Add metrics-datadog-distributions documentation Documentation

Enhancement Make linked card shadows sharper Test Analytics

Enhancement Added how to get number of builds between two dates Documentation

Feature Polyglot hooks docs Documentation

Enhancement Change note about okta/azuread scim being avail for enterprise Documentation

Enhancement Update empty state for test collector Test Analytics

Feature Add documentation for listing and getting clusters with the REST API Documentation

Feature Add documentation for creating, updating and deleting clusters with the REST API Documentation

Feature Add documentation for cluster tokens rest api Documentation

Enhancement Restructure the Clusters page into a new section Documentation

Fix Correct the recipe for concurrency group filter Documentation

Feature Add Clusters Queues list/get documentation for REST API Documentation

Feature Document adding pipelines to a cluster Documentation

Feature Update agent docs for v3.47.0 Documentation

Enhancement Get all builds for pipeline graphql Documentation

Fix Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API Documentation

Enhancement Additional info on using WAIT with BLOCK Documentation

Fix Fix link to agent lifecycle hooks Documentation

Feature Add documentation for pausing and resuming cluster queues with the REST API Documentation

Feature Document setting default queue for clusters with the REST API Documentation

Enhancement Trigger step soft_fail doesn’t accept exit_status Documentation

Feature Add Analytics REST API suite#show docs Documentation

Enhancement Make "local" an official BUILDKITE_SOURCE Documentation

Feature Add documentation on tests#show Test Analytics REST API endpoint Documentation

Fix Add missing "#" to notify → slack → channels example for step-level Slack notifications Documentation

Enhancement Find pull request number for the current branch Documentation

Feature Update docs for Agent v3.48.0 Documentation