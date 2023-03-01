Link to log line

You'll likely need to share build-related context with others quite often. We certainly do—typically to debug issues or just talk about something specific in the logs.

Sharing a link to the build is good, but sharing a link to the log line you're talking about is even better. Copying and sharing a link to the exact line in a log is now possible in the UI. That means you and your team can all be looking and talking about the same thing quicker than ever.