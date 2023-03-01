In addition to documenting new features and maintaining the existing content, you'll notice the following quality-of-life improvements in the docs:

Performance improvements

We tuned the performance of Docs, so now following links loads up to 10 times faster.

Restructured Elastic Stack documentation

A lot of customers rely on our Elastic Stack for AWS. We spent some time reorganizing and breaking down our Elastic Stack for AWS documentation to make finding what you need and following along easier.

Homepage redesign

We redesigned the docs homepage to provide quick and clear access to most helpful resources.

Migration guide from Jenkins to Buildkite

We wrote a brand new, in-depth guide to help people migrate from Jenkins to Buildkite.