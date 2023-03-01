“This adds compatibility with AWS authentication using delegated authentication using web identity token files (useful with AWS EKS, for example). It adds an environment variable and a volume if the AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE is present to be able to use them from the specified container. In addition, we have added the AWS_STS_REGION_ENDPOINTS variable compatibility, which allows you AWS IAM calls to be directed towards the region you are in instead of redirecting automatically to us-east-1 by default.”

A PR from amartani implements the same feature as buildkite-plugins/docker-buildkite-plugin#238 , which programmatically propagates env-vars to the container: