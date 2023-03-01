Terraform plays a big role in the developer experience of some Buildkite setups, so we’ve been working hard to improve the Terraform provider. The following changes make it easier and safer to use:
New pipelines are created with the default buildkite-agent pipeline upload step.
Other integrations and plugins updates:
Improvements to avoid flooding logs in s3, and bug fixes.
Programmatically propogating environment variables to containers alongside support for `skip-pull` and `quiet-pull`.
Show build running status in GitLab.
Easily jump to the Test Analytics run report from a build annotation.
Increased variable support, new config options and enhanced AWS compatibility.
Trigger builds linked to GitHub PRs and optionally ignore Pipeline branch filters.
Assume a Google Cloud service account using workload identity federation.
Our product and engineering teams are constantly adding enhancements, fixes, and features. Check out what we’ve pushed over the last quarter.
|Enhancement
|Flock locking
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Simplified first Pipeline experience
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Build spinner not showing properly in the log output
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix GitHub icon beside PR link in the build header
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Return helpful error if API request has content type of application/x-www-form-urlencoded
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Remove flaky information for tags#show
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Agents page doesn’t show running builds on agents
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Long team names overlap in pipeline creation page
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add latest build status icons to the pipeline list on the pipelines page
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add p50 - p90 duration data to tags#show UI
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Disconnected agents show a running icon on agent detail page
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Removing an API key from datadog request log section
|Pipelines
|Fix
|GitHub failed commit status linking to the wrong job if it is a parallel job
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Timeline tab not working
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Only show builds within the last 28 days
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix GitHub status updates on the commit when the commit was on head SHA
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add failed test data to tags#show UI
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Sanitize configuration URLs for Slack integration
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix public organization page rendering incorrectly
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix cursor jumping in pipelines search
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Display p50 p90 duration data in build header
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix GitHub commit status notifications for group steps
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Display validation errors when saving build settings
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Use new commit sha metadata
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Extend legacy GitHub support to customer notifiers
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Show info annotiations in the Failures tab
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Hide read_flaky_tests scope if inactive
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix dialog label overflow
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Handle max timeout of 0 in step-level timeouts
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Make entire card clickable in builds#index
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Consistently render borders in user rows in organization settings
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Allow adding multiple tags to a Pipeline via GraphQL
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix 400 errors on GitHub Enterprise Server App webhook ingestion
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Apply limits to artifacts list in job rows
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Update default project branch to main
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Allow querying organization’s jobs by cluster or cluster queue in GraphQL
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Gracefully handle nil tags when creating a Run via the Uploads API
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Allow querying organization’s pipelines by cluster in GraphQL
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Update Buildkite build badge logo
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add flaky test data to build#show
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix rendering of images in logs where the artifact has a space in the name
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Fix encoding error on agent token display
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Improve handling of infinite maximum job timeout
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Display run data for a build group
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Support non-string environment variables when using matrices
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Allow copying AMI to all regions based on env variable in Scaler Lambda
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Add IAM role to publish to OIDC for agent scaler
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Update header in untagged build group
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Make it easier to substitute the buildkite-agent-scaler with a fork or branch
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Error with docker experimental CLI
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Display slowest 5% durations for tests
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Bumping python from 3.7 to 3.10
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Display run data for a build when no test groups exist
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Any variables that are *_private_key will be auto redacted
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Unknown experiments will be warned in logger
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix JSON ingestor to handle nested testsuite
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|New AWS specific agent tags being added to agents running on AWS
|Agent
|Feature
|Added support for getting metadata per build
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Add failed test data to UI
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Include abbrev-commit in buildkite:git:commit meta-data
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Prevent job cancellation during checkout from retrying
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Avoid long --no-patch arg added to git show in v1.8.4, to e.g. support CentOS 7
|Agent
|Fix
|Downcase all env keys when creating a run
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|ArtifactUploader API calls: faster timeout & retry
|Agent
|Enhancement
|build#show page displays insights about the build
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Give a nicer error when empty strings are used as metadata values
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Show empty state on run page when run is processing
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Errors in the git checkout process are now easier to diagnose
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Alpine images updated to Alpine 3.18
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Display test groups for each build
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|New flag --upload-skip-symlinks (on artifact upload) allows skipping symlinks when uploading files. --follow-symlinks has been deprecated and renamed to --glob-resolve-follow-symlinks
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Update styles for build#index page
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Preserve plugin config env var names with consecutive underscores
|Agent
|Fix
|Remove streamy inny graph
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Wipe checkout directory on git checkout and git fetch failure and retry
|Agent
|Fix
|Fix origin for mirrored submodules
|Agent
|Fix
|Removed incorrect command attribute for trigger job
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Bump test collector to v2.3.1
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add ‘Configuring build export’ to the build retentions page
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix analytics builds sort order
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Differentiate GraphQL nullable and non-null types
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add section in GHE docs about configuring multiple GHE integrations
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Update SSO docs (Okta) with extra detail around account provisioning
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add GraphQL queries for getting job run time and total build run time
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Added a troubleshooting section for agent lost
|Documentation
|Fix
|Not able to backfill run meta for runs when suite is soft deleted
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add note about block/input step not supported
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix example in retry docs
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Avoid race conditions in upload state transitions
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Updated explanation when maximum timeout will be used
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add JSON content type header to all curl examples with JSON data
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Reject blank payloads from queue multi fetch
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Prefer main over master everywhere it makes sense
|Documentation
|Fix
|Remove Mercurial support from Bitbucket page
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add sections to GraphQL cookbook
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Bump collector version
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix GraphQL script IA
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Make all clickable elements accessible
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add images to the Block step page
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add ability to render H3s in Table of Contents
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Sort tests before bulk insert/update
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Style external links
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Rework the elastic stack section
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Filter nil suites
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Note for session IP pinning to work
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Note triggering steps are no longer stuck when triggered builds fail
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Reject duplicate uploads based on payload digest
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix the heading generation in CLI script
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Handle malformed/unexpected Hash object for runs.env["message"]
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update BUILDKITE_MESSAGE empty scenario
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Explain about local and global hooks
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Skip duplicate executions within a batch
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Create Build retention page. Update Build export page
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Added table documenting the JWT claims for the OIDC cli command
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Improve deleted suite handling
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Consolidate GraphQL nav into regular nav
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Use Vite for compiling assets
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Remove flash of empty state on tables
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Update matrix limits to correct values
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add note that agent-startup hook is supported
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Creator variables clarifications
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Skip expiring runs that belong to destroyed suites
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Generate sitemap
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Update flake detection time period
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix table headers
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Clarification on pipeline upload order
|Documentation
|Fix
|Update sample test in pages/plugins/writing.md
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Execute run finished worker in default queue
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Build Log Archiving on Custom S3 Buckets
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Change worker priorities
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Update docs on Elastic CI Stack Parameters to v5.20
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix link to annotate subcommand in annotation API doc page
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Update empty state for no flaky tests found in the last 7 days
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|General style update to Bamboo migration guide
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add documentation around prefix third-party fork branch names
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add Pausing Cluster Queues documentation
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add url validation to api upload controller
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Correcting storage duration information for build exports
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Add metrics-datadog-distributions documentation
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Make linked card shadows sharper
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Added how to get number of builds between two dates
|Documentation
|Feature
|Polyglot hooks docs
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Change note about okta/azuread scim being avail for enterprise
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Update empty state for test collector
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Add documentation for listing and getting clusters with the REST API
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add documentation for creating, updating and deleting clusters with the REST API
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add documentation for cluster tokens rest api
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Restructure the Clusters page into a new section
|Documentation
|Fix
|Correct the recipe for concurrency group filter
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add Clusters Queues list/get documentation for REST API
|Documentation
|Feature
|Document adding pipelines to a cluster
|Documentation
|Feature
|Update agent docs for v3.47.0
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Get all builds for pipeline graphql
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix web_url attribute on Flaky Tests API
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Additional info on using WAIT with BLOCK
|Documentation
|Fix
|Fix link to agent lifecycle hooks
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add documentation for pausing and resuming cluster queues with the REST API
|Documentation
|Feature
|Document setting default queue for clusters with the REST API
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Trigger step soft_fail doesn’t accept exit_status
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add Analytics REST API suite#show docs
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Make "local" an official BUILDKITE_SOURCE
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add documentation on tests#show Test Analytics REST API endpoint
|Documentation
|Fix
|Add missing "#" to notify → slack → channels example for step-level Slack notifications
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Find pull request number for the current branch
|Documentation
|Feature
|Update docs for Agent v3.48.0
|Documentation
|Feature
|Add docs for creating, update and deleting cluster queues with REST API
|Documentation