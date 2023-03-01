|Feature
|Access to test suite from an individual job
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Re-add an org to API access token after revocation
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|MinIO support for artifact buckets
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Show pipeline UUID in settings page for API integration
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Customize commit statuses on GitHub Enterprise
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Add descriptions on API tokens
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Allow `soft_fail` to be set for trigger jobs
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Updates to Python test collector
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Update empty states for tabs
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Updates to Swift test collector
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Agent release v3.45.0
|Agent
|Fix
|Full screen empty states show filter with current information
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Upgrade artifact glob handling in agent to support negation and bracketing
|Agent
|Feature
|Provide group step ID, label and key in job environments
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Disable public access ACLs for managed secret buckets in Elastic Stack
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Update empty states for lists
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Partial payments listed on incomplete invoices
|Pipelines
|Feature
|Agent release v3.44.0
|Agent
|Fix
|Upload pipeline steps asynchronously for greater reliability
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Support for c7gn, m7g, and r7g instance type classes with arm64 AMI in Elastic Stack
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Create build dialog closing on smaller viewports
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Dismissible first run banner
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Use new Buildkite fail icon in Test Analytics
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Updates to .NET test collector
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Updates to JavaScript test collector
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add 6px border radius on page header chart backgrounds
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Add icon consistency for trigger job rows
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Limit test suite names to 150 chars to match the limit on org names
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix styles for cancelled jobs
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Make non-clickable cards different to clickable cards in the page header stats
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Updates to Ruby test collector
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Hide location box when no location exists
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix group steps tooltip colliding with scroll container
|Pipelines
|Fix
|Ignore runs/uploads/executions where the Git commit SHA is "HEAD" when detecting flaky tests
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix suite summary card UI glitches
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Truncate first line of errors in collapsed state
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Recognize macOS Ventura in agent tags
|Pipelines
|Enhancement
|Truncate long test names, show full on hover
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Update count in tabs when adding new members and pipelines
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Add line break to overflow titles in activity chart hover
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Fix squished duration numbers
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Agent release v3.43.1
|Agent
|Feature
|Agent release v3.43.0
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Publish linux/arm64 Docker images for agent
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Handle locked jobs when using --acquire-job
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Push Elastic Stack access logs to Cloudwatch for Linux instances
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Set navigation max width to 1600px
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Design unification between Pipelines and Test Analytics
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Updates to Elixir test collector
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Updates to Rust test collector
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Add underline to table links on hover
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Standardize timestamp across Test Analytics
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|Agent release v3.42.0
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Style tweaks for tables
|Test Analytics
|Feature
|GitHub merge queues tutorial
|Documentation
|Feature
|New and updated documentation for new features, enhancements
|Documentation
|Enhancement
|Underlying platform enhancements to improve Test Analytics performance
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Introduce an embedded status page for insights into agent state
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Introduce tabs to other pages in the Test Analytics UI
|Test Analytics
|Enhancement
|Style updates to run and test execution page
|Test Analytics
|Fix
|Introduced new hook for agent startup
|Agent
|Feature
|Handle long-lost agent disconnections gracefully
|Agent
|Enhancement
|Provide option for encrypting EBS volumes in Elastic Stack
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Enhancement
|Upgrade Elastic Stack to Docker Compose v2
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS
|Fix
|Improve agent environment parsing with `env` command
|Agent