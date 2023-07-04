  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Julia
    Set-up Julia for use in your pipeline.
  3. Dhall
    Step up Dhall on Buildkite.
  4. Julia Test
    Instantiates and tests a Julia project.
  5. Dhall Secret
    Step up Dhall Secret on Buildkite.
  6. Julia Coverage
    Process and submit coverage information from Julia.

