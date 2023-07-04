  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Datadog Stats
    Collects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog.
  3. Datadog Event
    Send a deployment complete event to datadog.
  4. Create Datadog Event
    Creates Datadog events.
  5. sentry-sourcemaps-uploader-buildkite-plugin
    Upload Sourcemaps to Sentry.
  6. Honeycomb Marker
    A Buildkite plugin to add a marker to your Honeycomb dataset.
  7. Deprecations Merger
    Merges you deprecation log into one.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.