  2. Cache
    Tarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows.
  3. Cache
    Persist cache in between build steps.
  4. Cache
    Restore and Save directories using a cache key.
  5. Git S3 Cache
    Reads your git repo from an S3 cache.
  6. AWS S3 cache plugin
    Save / restore cache to / from AWS S3 bucket.
  7. s3-cache
    Upload and download artifacts.
  8. git S3 cache
    Cache git repo in S3 for faster checkouts.
  9. Namespace Cloud Cache
    Persist cache between job executions on Namespace Cloud.
  10. AWS Cloudfront Invalidation
    A Buildkite plugin that invalidates AWS Cloudfront caches.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.