  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Bazel BEP Annotate
    Creates Buildkite annotations from Bazel Event Protocol output.
  3. AWS SecretsManager to bazelrc file
    Take a SecretsManager path and convert the content into a .bazelrc file.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.