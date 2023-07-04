  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. GitHub Merged Pull Request
    Checks out the GitHub PR merge ref rather than the branch HEAD.
  3. Git Commit
    A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.
  4. Smooth Checkout
    All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout.
  5. Github Pull Request
    A Buildkite plugin that opens Github pull requests.
  6. Perforce
    Checks out a perforce repository instead of git.
  7. Skip Checkout
    Skips the default Buildkite and optionally changes to a specified directory.
  8. Skip clone
    Skips git clone before running command.
  9. Git Clean
    Overrides the git clean flags for a job.
  10. Github Fetch
    Fetches a branch from a github repository.
  11. Git Tag
    A Buildkite plugin to tag the current git repository with a specific value.
  12. github-pr-labels
    Retrieve the labels attached to a PR build and expose them via env vars or meta-data.
  13. Sparse checkout
    Plugin to run sparse checkout only on selected folders.
  14. Git shallow clone
    Sets git-clone and git-fetch flags to perform a shallow clone.
  15. SSH
    Execute commands on remote servers.
  16. Github App Auth
    Adds a Git credential helper that authorizes a pipeline to access its Github using HTTPS and a time-limited token. The helper agent (separate) is accessed via HTTP, using the Buildkite Agent OIDC token as its authorization. .
  17. Gitlab Status
    Reports the build status back to gitlab.
  18. Change Directory
    Changes the working directory before running command.
  19. Sparse Checkout
    Sparse Checkout of a Github repository.
  20. External Buildkite
    Download Buildkite configuration files from an external repository.
  22. Checkout GitHub merge sha
    Checkout GitHub merge sha before running command, only active in GitHub Pull Request builds.
  23. Graphite CI
    Optimize CI on stacked branches.
  24. Custom-checkout-buildkite-plugin
    A refined plugin for handling repository checkouts in Buildkite.
  25. Github Hub CLI
    Step up Hub on Buildkite.
  27. Merge Commit
    If the build is a pull request, check out the merge commit.
  28. Git flags
    Sets git-clone and git-fetch flags.
  29. Pull Request protector
    Blocks 3rd-party pull requests based on user and files changed.
  30. Git Cherry Pick
    A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.
  31. PlasticSCM
    Checks out a PlasticSCM repository instead of a git repository.
  32. SSH Keyscan
    Use ssh-keyscan to prime a known_hosts file.
  33. Annotate Git Diff
    Shows git diff between current commit and target branch as a build annotation.
  34. Git SSH Checkout Buildkite Plugin
    A plugin to replace the default checkout functionality with arbitrary SSH based checkout.

