OIDC Assume AWS Role

Assume an AWS IAM role using a Buildkite OIDC token.

buildkite-pluginsBuildkite

AWS Assume Role

Assumes an IAM Role before running the build command.

cultureampcultureamp

gcp-workload-identity-federation

Grant pipelines access to Google Cloud resources using Workload Identity Federation.

buildkite-pluginsBuildkite

Assume Identity

Changes an existing builds assigned user.

mgoodingsmgoodings

oblt-google-auth

Grant pipelines access to Google Cloud resources using Workload Identity Federation.

elasticelastic

Vault AWS Credentials

Generate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend.

planetscaleplanetscale

Vault OIDC Auth

Authenticate to Vault with OIDC tokens.

planetscaleplanetscale

AWS Unassume Role

Unset IAM role environment variables after running command.

franklin-rossfranklin-ross

oblt-aws-auth

Grant pipelines access to AWS resources using Workload Identity Federation.

elasticelastic

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.