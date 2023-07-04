  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Shellcheck
    Run shellcheck over your shell scripts.
  3. Plugin Linter
    A plugin to lint your Buildkite plugins.
  4. Pipeline linter
    validate buildkite pipelines.
  5. JSON Lint
    A Buildkite plugin to check JSON files and syntax errors.
  6. Spellcheck
    Checks spelling of specified files within a repo.
  7. Markdown Lint
    A Buildkite plugin to check Markdown files and flag style issues.
  8. OpenAPI validator
    validate openapi spec files.
  9. Spell Checker
    Check spelling in specified file.
  10. YAML Lint
    A Buildkite plugin to check YAML files and syntax errors.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.