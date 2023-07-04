  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. MacOS-Codesigner
    Apply code signatures and sign MacOS binaries.
  3. Kobiton App Upload
    Upload an application (apk or ipa) to Kobiton App Repo.
  4. Cider
    Run Cider to submit your apps to the Apple App Store.
  5. IPA to S3 Buildkite Plugin
    A plugin that generates a QR code and posts it as a build annotation.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.