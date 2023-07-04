  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Golang Build
    Building golang binaries against different versions of golang.
  3. Golang
    Run a command in a specific golang docker container.
  4. GOPATH Checkout
    Checkout your code into the correct GOPATH, for running Go commands directly on an agent machine.
  5. PR Commenter
    A Buildkite plugin which will comment on pull requests.
  6. Setup Crane
    Install crane for use in Buildkite builds.

