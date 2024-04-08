Scan image using AWS ECR

NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.
This templates gives you a continuous deployment (CI) pipeline that builds and pushes a Docker image to AWS ECR for image security scanning.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Builds a Docker image
  2. Assumes an AWS role using the AWS Assume Role with Web Identity plugin.
  3. Pushes a tagged Docker image to an AWS ECR registry.
  4. Audits for security vulerabilities using AWS ECR image scanning.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your project.
  2. Using an AWS IAM role with the appropriate ECR policies, replace the placeholder ROLE_ARN in the pipeline definition. in the pipeline definition to match your project.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.