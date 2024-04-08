Scan image using AWS ECR
Scan image using AWS ECR
This templates gives you a continuous deployment (CI) pipeline that builds and pushes a Docker image to AWS ECR for image security scanning.
At a glance:
- For Docker images
- Requires the AWS CLI
- Uses the AWS Assume Role plugin to access AWS credentials
- Uses the ECR Scan Results plugin for configuring ECR image scanning
How it works
This template:
- Builds a Docker image
- Assumes an AWS role using the AWS Assume Role with Web Identity plugin.
- Pushes a tagged Docker image to an AWS ECR registry.
- Audits for security vulerabilities using AWS ECR image scanning.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your project.
- Using an AWS IAM role with the appropriate ECR policies, replace the placeholder
ROLE_ARNin the pipeline definition. in the pipeline definition to match your project.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.