CI for Python with pip, pytest and Ruff
Build, lint, and test a Python application using pip, Ruff, and pytest.
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that lints, tests, and builds a Python application.
At a glance:
How it works
This template:
- Install Python dependencies with pip, caching the result.
- Performs static analysis on the codebase with Ruff.
- Runs pytest unit tests.
- Automatically annotates the build based on junit test output
The runtime environment uses the official Python Docker image with the latest version.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Python application.
- Modify the commands if necessary.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.