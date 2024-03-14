NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.
Pipeline Templates

CI for Python with pip, pytest and Ruff

Build, lint, and test a Python application using pip, Ruff, and pytest.

Use template
Language
Python
Use cases
CI, Web
Platform
Docker
Tools
pip, pytest, Ruff, junit

CI for Python with pip, pytest and Ruff

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that lints, tests, and builds a Python application.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Install Python dependencies with pip, caching the result.
  2. Performs static analysis on the codebase with Ruff.
  3. Runs pytest unit tests.
  4. Automatically annotates the build based on junit test output

The runtime environment uses the official Python Docker image with the latest version.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Python application.
  2. Modify the commands if necessary.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.