Pipeline Templates

CI for Java with Gradle

Build and test a Java application with Gradle.

Language
Java
Use cases
CI, Web
Platform
Docker
Tools
Gradle, JUnit

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds and tests a Java application with Gradle.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Runs tests with Gradle.
  2. Builds the application with Gradle.

The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the Gradle CLI and Java 8.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Java application.
  2. Modify the commands if necessary.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.