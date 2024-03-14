CI for Java with Gradle

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds and tests a Java application with Gradle.

At a glance:

For Java applications

Uses Gradle for building and testing

Requires Docker

How it works

This template:

Runs tests with Gradle. Builds the application with Gradle.

The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the Gradle CLI and Java 8.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your Java application. Modify the commands if necessary. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.