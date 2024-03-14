CI for Go
This template provides a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for Go applications.
At a glance:
- For Golang applications.
- Requires Docker.
- Runs Go's standard library commands to build, test, and generate.
How it works
This template:
- Downloads Go dependencies using
go mod vendorand caches them for use across subsequent steps.
- Builds the module.
- Runs the tests.
- Ensures the generated code is up.
The runtime environment uses the official Golang Docker image with the latest version.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Golang module.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.