CI for .NET
This template provides a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for .NET applications.
At a glance:
- For .NET applications
- Requires Docker
- Uses the .NET SDK CLI
How it works
This template:
- Restores project dependencies using
dotnet restoreand caches them for use across subsequent steps.
- Builds the project using using
dotnet build.
- Runs unit tests using
dotnet test.
The runtime environment uses the official .NET SDK Docker image with the latest version.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository for your .NET application.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
