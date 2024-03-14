Building with Bazel

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that runs on any Bazel project.

At a glance:

For Bazel projects

Builds and runs tests

How it works

This template:

Builds the project with Bazel. Runs tests with Bazel.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your Bazel project. Set the build and test parameters for your Bazel project. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

For more information about advanced Bazel usage, see How Bazel built its CI system on top of Buildkite.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.