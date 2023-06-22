NewIncoming. Package delivery. Our September Release shares key improvements and announces a brand new Buildkite product
Secure CI/CD at Scale

Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.

When

Register below to watch the recording of this event (which ran live on June 21, 2023)

Schedule

  • 40 minutes Webinar

Hosted By

Mike Morgan

Solutions Architect

Buildkite

Are you itching to decommission that old Jenkins server, but your security team is hesitant about using a SaaS service for CI/CD?

Are you currently trusting a SaaS CI/CD platform to handle your source code and secrets responsibly, but you would prefer not to?

Join Mike Morgan, Solutions Architect at Buildkite, to running secure CI/CD workloads in the cloud, and how Buildkite's hybrid, zero-trust model allows you to run builds with unlimited parallelism and concurrency without having to hand over control of your source code, secrets, and other sensitive IP.

