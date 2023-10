Amazon EC2 Mac instances enable customers to run on-demand macOS workloads in the cloud. Buildkite’s new Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac is a new open-source AWS Cloudformation stack that helps you get up and running with an autoscaling EC2 Mac backed CI pipeline. Join Manish Rathaur, Principal Product Manager on Amazon EC2 Mac, and Nick Rycar from Buildkite, for a look at Amazon EC2 Mac and how it works with Buildkite’s new Elastic CI Stack for EC2 Mac.