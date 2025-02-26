Package Registries

Move beyond soaring costs and legacy tools that hold you back. Buildkite Package Registries gives you lightning-fast software delivery at any scale.

Supports all major package ecosystems
:alpine: Alpine (apk)
:docker: Container (Docker)
:debian: Debian/Ubuntu (deb)
📦 Files (generic)
:helm: Helm (OCI)
:helm: Helm
:maven: Java (Maven)
:gradle: Java (Gradle)
:npm: JavaScript (npm)
:pypi: Python (PyPI)
:redhat: Red Hat (RPM)
:rubygems: Ruby (RubyGems)
:terraform: Terraform (modules)

Why teams are jumping away from old-school package management

Poor performance, complex configuration

Teams are done losing time to slow indexing, unstable services, and tedious admin work.

Outdated interface, broken documentation

Developers and admins are tired of fighting confusing UIs and fragmented docs.

Opaque price hikes, stagnant product

Companies are unwilling to pay more every year for legacy software that isn’t improving.

Buildkite Package Registries enabled us to build high-speed and secure software distribution directly into our software delivery system.

Chin Godawita
Chin Godawita
Engineering Lead, Kasada

Lightning-fast builds

Slash latency

Keep artifacts where you build—in your own cloud environment. Cache upstream dependencies and eliminate slow and repetitive package downloads.

Accelerate availability

Smart indexing makes new packages available across your teams in seconds—not hours.

Delightful experience

Massively scalable, effortlessly simple

Get fully managed package infrastructure plus a modern interface that makes administration easy.

World-class support, clear costs

Access 24/7 expert assistance and enjoy transparent, predictable pricing—exactly what you need, exactly what you’ll pay.

Transparent pricing

Modern UI, maximum productivity

Leave clunky interfaces behind with a registry that empowers developers to accelerate delivery.

Make the switch to Buildkite with confidence

Package Registries can be used standalone or as part of the full Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform.

Talk to our team about a zero-risk migration

  • Personalized migration support to accelerate your move
  • Full access to enterprise features from day one
  • 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied