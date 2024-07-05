Scan for vulnerabilities using Wiz Template

This template provides a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that scans a project for security vulnerabilities using Wiz.

How it works

This template:

Configures and runs Wiz using a Buildkite plugin Requires a Wiz account

Configuration

The following options are available for the wiz-buildkite-plugin:

scan-type (required, string): Specifies the type of scan to perform. Possible values are dir, docker, or iac.

Optional Parameters

api-secret-env (optional, string): The environment variable that the Wiz API Secret is stored in. Defaults to WIZ_API_SECRET. Refer to the documentation here for more information about managing secrets on your Buildkite agents.

iac-type (optional, string): Specifies the type of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to scan. Possible values are Ansible, AzureResourceManager, Cloudformation, Dockerfile, GoogleCloudDeploymentManager, Kubernetes, Terraform. Used when scan-type is iac.

image-address (optional, string): The path to the image file, used when scan-type is docker.

output-format (optional, string): Specifies the output format for the scan results. Possible values are human, json, or sarif. Defaults to human.

parameter-files (optional, string): A comma-separated list of globs of external parameter files to include while scanning, e.g., variables.tf. Used when scan-type is iac.

path (optional, string): The file or directory to scan. Defaults to the root directory of the repository. Used when scan-type is dir or iac.

show-secret-snippets (optional, bool): Enables snippets in secrets. Defaults to false.

For more advanced configurations, you can specify additional options as needed. For example:

steps:

label: "Scan Terraform File" command: env: WIZ_API_ID: "" plugins: wiz#v1.4.0: scan-type: 'iac' iac-type: 'Terraform' path: 'main.tf' parameter-files: 'variables.tf'



Next Steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect your Git repository. Modify the template commands, environment variables, and secrets as needed for your project. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.