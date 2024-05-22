Software Composition analysis using Lacework

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that uses Lacework to perform a Software Composition Analysis using the Lacework CLI.

At a glance:

Runs Lacework using a Buildkite plugin

Requires an existing Lacework account

How it works

This template:

Sets up the environment with Lacework Runs Lacework over your project to perform a software composition analysis using the Lacework CLI

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect your git repository. Modify the template commands, environment variables, secrets as needed for your project. This plugin requires that LW_API_KEY and LW_API_SECRET are set in your agent environment. Create and store your Lacework API token securely on your agents. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline. Check out the Buildkite Lacework Plugin to see the other capabilities offered!

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.