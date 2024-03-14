Deploy AWS infrastructure with Terraform

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for building, changing, and destroying AWS infrastructure using Terraform.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

Validates the Terraform configuration in a Docker image. Assumes an AWS role using the AWS Assume Role with Web Identity plugin. Initializes Terraform and plans changes, outputting a plan file, which is available as an artifact Blocks for input before conditionally applying the proposed Terraform plan.

The pipeline runs all steps in a Docker container with the HashiCorp Terraform image, passing through all the necessary AWS environment variables.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your Terraform configuration. Replace the placeholder AWS role ARN in the pipeline definition. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.