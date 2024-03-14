CI/CD for PHP with Linting, Testing, and Building

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that lints and tests a PHP application.

At a glance:

For PHP applications

Uses Composer for installing packages

Uses PHP's built-in linter

Uses PHPUnit for testing

How it works

This template:

Installs PHP dependencies with Composer Lints application PHP code with PHP's built-in linter. Runs tests with PHPUnit.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your PHP application. Modify the commands if necessary. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.