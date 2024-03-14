NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.
Pipeline Templates

CI/CD for PHP with Linting, Testing, and Building

Build, lint and test a PHP application using Composer, PHP's built-in linter, and PHPUnit.

Language
PHP
Use case
CI
Tools
composer, phpunit

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that lints and tests a PHP application.

At a glance:

  • For PHP applications
  • Uses Composer for installing packages
  • Uses PHP's built-in linter
  • Uses PHPUnit for testing

How it works

This template:

  1. Installs PHP dependencies with Composer
  2. Lints application PHP code with PHP's built-in linter.
  3. Runs tests with PHPUnit.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your PHP application.
  2. Modify the commands if necessary.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.