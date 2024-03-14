CI/CD for PHP with Linting, Testing, and Building
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that lints and tests a PHP application.
At a glance:
- For PHP applications
- Uses Composer for installing packages
- Uses PHP's built-in linter
- Uses PHPUnit for testing
How it works
This template:
- Installs PHP dependencies with Composer
- Lints application PHP code with PHP's built-in linter.
- Runs tests with PHPUnit.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your PHP application.
- Modify the commands if necessary.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.