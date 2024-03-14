Cross compile a Go binary
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that compiles a Go binary for multiple targets.
At a glance:
- For Golang projects
- Uses the Golang Cross Compile Buildkite Plugin
- Compiles for Linux, Windows, and Darwin architectures.
How it works
This template:
- Builds your Go project.
- Cross-compiles for Linux, Windows, and Darwin architectures.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Go code.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
