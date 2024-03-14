NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.
Pipeline Templates

Cross compile a Go binary

Build and cross-compile a Go binary for Linux, Windows, and Darwin architectures.

Use template
Language
Go
Use case
CI

Cross compile a Go binary

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that compiles a Go binary for multiple targets.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Builds your Go project.
  2. Cross-compiles for Linux, Windows, and Darwin architectures.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Go code.
  2. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  3. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.