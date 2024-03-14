Run a Bash script
Execute a custom bash scriptUse template
Bash
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that runs a Bash script to print a message in the build logs.
At a glance:
- Uses Bash
- Defines the script inline
How it works
This template:
- Prints a message in the build log.
- Uploads an artifact.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your code.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
