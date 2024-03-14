Run a Bash script

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that runs a Bash script to print a message in the build logs.

At a glance:

Uses Bash

Defines the script inline

How it works

This template:

Prints a message in the build log. Uploads an artifact.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your code. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.