CI/CD for AWS ECS
- Platform
- AWS
This templates gives you a continuous deployment (CD) pipeline that builds and deploys the latest version of an AWS ECR hosted Docker image to AWS ECS.
At a glance:
- For Docker applications
- Requires AWS CLI
- Uses the AWS Assume Role plugin to access AWS credentials
- Uses ECR for hosting images
- Deploys to AWS ECS
How it works
This template:
- Builds a Docker image
- Assumes an AWS role using the AWS Assume Role with Web Identity plugin.
- Pushes a tagged Docker image to an AWS ECR registry.
- Deploys an AWS ECS service with the latest image.
- Waits for the AWS ECS service to stabilize.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your project.
- Using an AWS IAM role with the appropriate ECR and ECS policies, replace the placeholder
ROLE_ARNin the pipeline definition.
- Replace the placeholder
IMAGE_NAME,
SERVICEand
CLUSTERin the pipeline definition to match your project.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.