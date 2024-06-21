Build header step contrast improvements

Update

You can now more easily identify steps that are pending or in an unexpected state while a build is running.

This change came from customer feedback about the build header placing too much prominence on steps that don’t cause pipelines to fail, such as steps that have passed or soft failed. Steps in these states are expected and generally don’t require immediate attention.

Thank you to the customers who worked alongside us on this small but impactful improvement. Please continue to reach out with your feedback and suggestions!