Clusters Generally Available
Posted February 16, 2024 by Liam
Clusters will be enabled for all organizations on 26 February, 2024.
Clusters is a Buildkite feature used to manage and organize agents and queues, which:
- allows teams to self-manage their Buildkite agent pools,
- allows admins to create isolated sets of agents and pipelines within within a single Buildkite organization,
- helps make agents and queues more discoverable across your organization, and
- provides easily accessible queue metrics.
After the release all existing agents can be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.
