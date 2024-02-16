Buildkite Changelog

What’s new and updated in Buildkite

Clusters Generally Available

Posted February 16, 2024 by Liam

Clusters will be enabled for all organizations on 26 February, 2024.

Clusters is a Buildkite feature used to manage and organize agents and queues, which:

  • allows teams to self-manage their Buildkite agent pools,
  • allows admins to create isolated sets of agents and pipelines within within a single Buildkite organization,
  • helps make agents and queues more discoverable across your organization, and
  • provides easily accessible queue metrics.

After the release all existing agents can be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.

Learn more about clusters

Feature

Previous: Agent Job Tokens Next: Lower Agent Timeouts