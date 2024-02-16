Clusters Generally Available

Posted February 16, 2024 by Liam

Clusters will be enabled for all organizations on 26 February, 2024.

Clusters is a Buildkite feature used to manage and organize agents and queues, which:

allows teams to self-manage their Buildkite agent pools,

allows admins to create isolated sets of agents and pipelines within within a single Buildkite organization,

helps make agents and queues more discoverable across your organization, and

provides easily accessible queue metrics.

After the release all existing agents can be accessed through Unclustered grouping on the agents page.

Feature