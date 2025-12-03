Private Event

The Elevator

We hope you can join us for an exclusive event with the Buildkite Elevator group.

The Elevator is a private, invite-only community comprised of leaders from top companies like Slack, Uber, DoorDash, Spotify, Reddit, Tinder, and more.

At re:Invent, The Elevator will be hosting an in-person dinner and drinks event, providing a unique opportunity to connect with peers from similar-sized organizations.

No prep is needed, just bring your experiences and join an informal, candid discussion on the challenges and successes each member faces in their organization.

Topic

The Limits of Agentic Coding: Where AI Hits the Wall

AI can write code, but using it effectively in real company codebases is a different story. With guests from Block, Sourcegraph, Google, and more, we’ll explore where teams are running into limits with agentic coding, including CI bottlenecks, code review challenges, organizational dynamics, budgets, and legacy systems. What are the rough edges of AI-driven development today, and what needs to change for it to succeed in large-scale production environments?