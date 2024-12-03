Private Event

The Elevator

We hope you can join us for an exclusive event with the Buildkite Elevator group.

The Elevator is a private, invite-only community comprised of leaders from top companies like Slack, Uber, DoorDash, Spotify, Reddit, Tinder, and more.

At re:Invent, The Elevator will be hosting an in-person dinner and drinks event, providing a unique opportunity to connect with peers from similar-sized organizations.

No prep is needed, just bring your experiences and join an informal, candid discussion on the challenges and successes each member faces in their organization.

The event will feature Miriam Holland, Staff Tech Lead Manager, Test Infrastructure at Slack, on the topic, "Scaling out with data: Key Analytics and Metrics Across Scaling Stages for DevOps and Dev Productivity".