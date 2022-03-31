Speed up your builds with Buildkite’s new free plan

In addition to our new paid plans, today we’re introducing an all-new free plan, giving everyone access to the same ultra-fast CI/CD pipeline tools used by Lyft, Pinterest, Wix, PagerDuty, and more.

Using Buildkite’s free plan you can now:

Set up CI/CD pipelines for any project, whether it’s a backend project, frontend builds, ML training, Ops automation, security scanning, or IOT testing 📦

Use powerful compute to speed up your builds, including on-demand cloud instances, spot instances, high CPU/GPU, Mac, ARM, new types of container runtimes, or even your own Raspberry Pi cluster ⚡️

Autoscale from zero to hundreds of agents, using the Elastic CI Stack for AWS and the Buildkite Agent Metrics Collector 📈

Parallelize your builds across hundreds of jobs ⏳

Run an unlimited number of pipelines and concurrent builds 💨

Invite as many collaborators as you need 👩‍💻

Observe and analyze your test suite’s performance and reliability with Buildkite Test Analytics Beta 🔍

Use it on private projects and open source repositories, on GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket 🛠

